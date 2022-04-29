ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMS looking to fire on all cylinders and find workers, volunteers

By Lindsay Stone
 2 days ago

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– The greatest spectacle in racing is 88 days away and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is putting the pedal to the metal to find workers and volunteers!

“We really rely on a lot of our community to come in and help us execute our events, whether it’s actually on race day or leading up to race day, or even on the backside of race day,” said IMS president Doug Boles.

A bright yellow shirt, hearing protection and 5,000 coworkers, working at IMS is a job unlike any other!

Right now, racing fans are encouraged to apply to for part-time jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities.

There’s a wide range of jobs including safety patrol, ushering, directing traffic, cashiers and so much more!

If you’re part of a large group like a non-for-profit, sports team or organization, there are plenty of ways to participate and earn funding for cause!

One of the organizations that volunteers every year on the day after the race is Faithway Baptist Church.

“It’s some long days and we’re picking up trash, but it’s just a great opportunity to take a group out there,” said Paul Corlew, who works for Faithway Baptist Church.

“Whether it’s a not-for-profit group that works, or our college program, we’ve got a great opportunity for college kids to get involved as well,” Boles said.

And don’t forget, the 106th running of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes place on Sunday, May 29th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

