ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pit concerns dissipate as IndyCar drivers crank up speed

By Michael Marot, Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBVkS_0fO65Xmq00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson posted the fastest lap of his career Thursday as IndyCar drivers got back to work Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This time, there were no spins, no crashes and not as much talk about the slick warmup lane.

Instead, drivers raced toward the top of the speed chart on a busy second and final day of testing on the historic 2.5-mile oval. Thirty-one of the 32 drivers entered in the Indianapolis 500 next month participated with speeds topping out above 229 mph.

And once the rain cleared, warm, sunny, calm conditions created a tamer environment than Wednesday as hundreds of fans watched from the mounds near the speedway’s museum.

“Things feel really good on the No. 2 car. It’s not like two steps forward and one back or vice versa,” two-time series champ Josef Newgarden said after posting the best lap at 229.519. “I feel really confident with what we’ve got and feel good about showing up anywhere.”

He should. Newgarden has won two straight.

Takuma Sato of Japan, a two-time Indy winner, had the second-best lap at 229.427. Tony Kanaan, the Brazilian who won the 500 in 2013, was third at 228.767 and seven-time NASCAR champJohnson was eighth at 227.900 as Chip Ganassi Racing claimed five of the top 10 spots.

But the lingering question was never about speed.

Everyone wanted to see whether track officials solved the warmup lane problem that caused three race winners to spin and led to two crashes Wednesday. The results kept Kanaan on the phone with speedway president Doug Boles late into Wednesday night, and before the track opened after a four-hour rain delay, Kanaan advised colleagues to take it slowly and use common sense.

Boles said track workers spent five hours dragging tires through the apron in hopes of providing more grip. An inspection revealed the historic 2.5-mile oval had 25% more grip than the exit to pit road, believed to be at least in part because there was more traffic on the actual course since Rapid Penetrating Emulsion was added to the surface last fall.

The substance helps the track dry quicker, which helped everyone get back to work Thursday, and Kanaan thought the late-night work made a difference.

“It was better in lane one today, but they know they have a lot of work to do,” Kanaan said. “If there’s a track that’s going to get it done, it’s this one.”

Kanaan said he’s been assured track officials will grind the track, if needed, before the May 29 race.

Ideal weather conditions kept most cars on the track for the entire session but even when cars did pit, none spun, a welcome reprieve.

Will Power, the 2018 Indy winner, said it felt like he was driving through water Wednesday when his car did a 360-degree spin that sent him dangerously close to traffic near the first turn. Power’s car forced promising 22-year-old Colton Herta to take a higher line, which sent Herta into the wall.

Herta’s crash, the second in less than an hour, prompted series officials to end Wednesday’s testing early so a more thorough inspection could be conducted.

“The eye test tells you the grip level will be back up, the tennis shoe test tells you it will be,” Boles said Thursday morning.

It’s not the first time the 113-year-old speedway has faced worries from drivers.

Only six Formula One cars started the 2005 U.S. Grand Prix because of worries over Michelin’s tires lasting no longer than 10 laps. Three years later, NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 was marred by a similar situation with Goodyear tires. Both races were held on the oval.

Last year, Cup drivers used Indy’s road course for the first time and the race was marred by deteriorating curbing that sent some cars airborne and damaged others. NASCAR officials red-flagged the race so track workers could remove the curbing before the 200-mile race was completed.

Then came Wednesday.

Before a single lap was turned, Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy winner, spun on the warmup lane. Then with about 80 minutes left in the day’s third and final two-hour test session, Brazil’s Helio Castroneves was sent sliding through a grass strip and hard into the second turn wall.

Castroneves and Herta were both examined at the track’s infield medical center and released shortly after they hit the wall.

Both were cleared to drive for Thursday, but the damage to Castroneves’ car was too severe.

Boles said he called Castroneves to apologize.

“I take this so personally because you want this to be the most special racetrack in the world,” Boles said. “What I want and, I’m sure we can solve by race day, is to get in and out of the pits as fast as you can go.”

But the biggest winner may have been Johnson.

“It’s a very cool sensation and now I understand why when I ask the guys what it’s like to go fast around here they just smile,” Johnson said. “I’m starting to get that grin and I’m looking forward to having that smile.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Bowman looks to defend Hendrick dominance at Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sure, it was bright on Monday for the. “It was a little bit rough,” Bowman said with a laugh. “Sunday night was a good celebration with me and my team. We got a cool picture. But I have sunglasses on for a reason. It was an enjoyable time.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Brazil, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Autoweek.com

Mario Andretti Makes a Case for IndyCar to Bring Back the Triple Crown

While he’d love to see IndyCar hit a home run in trying to increase its at-track attendance and TV ratings, legendary driver Mario Andretti would settle for a triple instead. A Triple Crown, that is. In a wide-ranging conversation with Autoweek earlier this week, Andretti said he’d welcome the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Jimmie Johnson
WJTV 12

Jury verdict partially reversed in Helen Harrion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court partially reversed the jury verdict that found the City of Jackson liable for violating Ruth Helen Harrion’s rights to due process. Harrion was killed in her home in July 2014. According to court documents, she had called 911 and told the operator that a prowler was outside […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two face drug trafficking charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people face felony drug and weapon charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thursday, April 28. Hattiesburg Police Special Ops and Star Team, a Forrest County K-9 unit, Lamar County deputies, Columbia police and more conducted a search warrant around 5:00 p.m. at a home on North Washington […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race Track#Ap#Brazilian
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on the 1-mile of the newly named Dover Motor Speedway. Today, drivers rolled to the track for a brief practice session which was followed by qualifying. View the Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season

Cup races have seen increased attendance this year and some events have had their largest crowds in at least five years, officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tell NBC Sports. Such growth has been spurred by a variety of factors, including the racing, NASCAR’s changes on and off the track...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning on Saddle Creek Drive. Police said they received a call from a neighbor around 1:00 a.m. stating that they heard yelling and gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson had been shot and […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway marks the first and only trip to the one-mile oval for the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dover, guaranteed two dates on the schedule for nearly 50 years, was reduced to one race starting in 2021 as the now-former track owners transferred its second date to newly-renovated Nashville Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy