Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians, Trump’s Subpoena, ASAP Rocky Update & More!

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2E8b_0fO61FHq00

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s trending topics. This week we discuss the results of the raid that happened at ASAP Rocky ‘s house, Blac Chyna ‘s lawsuit against the Kardashian family and more!

Listen to Believe The Hype every Friday at 7:10am ET.

The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

