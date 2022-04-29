ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The solar eclipse in Taurus may bring the truth to light, according to an astrologer

By Lisa Stardust
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold on tight, stargazers: Eclipse season is about to commence, with two eclipses falling in the spring of 2022. The first eclipse of the year will be a solar eclipse, falling on April 30 at 4:28 p.m. ET in the zodiac sign Taurus. The next eclipse of spring will be a...

www.today.com

Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 25th to May 1st, 2022

Mercury enters Pre-shadow Retrograde this week, and by the end of the week, it will be in its Home Sign of Gemini. Pluto goes retrograde at the end of the week, prompting us to consider what in our life needs to change. We also have a Taurus New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse, which should assist us in comprehending why we need dependability in our lives.
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your May Horoscope Is Here & You’re Experiencing Déjà Vu

Click here to read the full article. As this month begins, you may be focusing in on a groundbreaking epiphany, Gemini. After all, your Gemini May 2022 horoscope begins with an introspective journey that really takes off on May 5. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel surprised by what you find when you look deep inside your psyche. In fact, you may have moments of clarity that shift your sense of self and urge you to focus on something deeper. However, don’t expect a simple answer to your questions. On May 10, Mercury—your ruling planet—will...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 1 to 7, 2022

Though this week’s cosmic forecast speaks of a relentless hurry to get things done, it’s necessary to slow down and remain patient—as frustrating as that advice may seem! The impact of last week’s solar eclipse in Taurus has us all scrambling for a fresh strategy, a new approach or an alternate lifestyle, but take some time to let the dust settle before trying again. Venus leaves lush, romantic Pisces for bold, ambitious Aries on the 2nd, a placement found in the charts of impish charmers like Jack Nicholson and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Good Girl Gone Bad Rihanna. Venus in Aries inspires more heat and aggression—or at least directness—in all forms of connection. Then on the 5th, the sun makes its annual conjunction with shocking Uranus, reminding us of the necessity and inevitably of change.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Welcome home, Taurus! Beyond this being your time to shine, this month highlights the ways in which your Taurean nature is currently crackling with evolutionary potential. Our New Moon on May 1 features a strong, electric impulse from the planet Uranus, who has been in your sign since 2018 and will be until 2025. Here, you can renew your experiments in connecting to life’s goodness, supporting quick and organic growth, and probing the possibilities of earth’s beauty. Relative to this liberating potential, the lunar eclipse on May 15 can show you the ways in which this beauty becomes more refined, subtle and rooted. This might look like giving some elements of your universe a good trim or two, but these sharp moments can also be elucidating.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of April 23, 2022. In 1879, Taurus-born Williamina Fleming was working as a maid for astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, director of the Harvard Observatory. Impressed with her intelligence, Pickering hired Fleming to do scientific work. By 1893, she had become a prominent, award-winning astronomer. Ultimately, she discovered the Horsehead Nebula, helped develop a system for identifying stars, and cataloged thousands of astronomical phenomena. I propose that we make her your role model for the duration of 2022. If there has ever been a year when you might achieve progress like Fleming’s, it’s this one.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn

Practical, stable, and grounded. Take one look at these words and you'd be amiss to not automatically think of Earth signs. Earth signs are the most grounded people you know. They're incredibly reliable, honest, and practical. But there's also a lot more to our Earthy friends. All Earth signs aren't built the same. Here are the key differences between a Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The April 30 solar eclipse: When, where and what to expect.

As the new moon passes across our sun April 30, we will get a rare treat: a solar eclipse. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks at least a part of the sun, from Earth's perspective. In this case, the moon will bite off as much as 64% of the sun, depending on where you are standing, making this a partial solar eclipse, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY

