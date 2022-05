At some point, even if you're a Louisiana native, you've found yourself wondering what the person in front of you just said. We have a crazy amount of dialects that are spoken throughout the state. While we're a little more 'country' here in northwest Louisiana, we've got a ton of different French, Creole, Spanish, and Cajun inflections and influences when it comes to our way of speaking. And if we're being honest, in Louisiana, if we don't know how to say something, we just say it really fast and slur it all together. Problem solved!

