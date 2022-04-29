These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

Upgrade your sleep with a gorgeous design that seamlessly fits into any room: check out The Bed by Thuma. Combining minimalist, globally inspired designs, timeless construction and mindful lifestyle-enhancing details, The Bed is the perfect modern luxury foundation. It's made of quality, eco-friendly materials, and built to last a lifetime. And since it's built with a sturdy, quiet foundation, The Bed is ideal for any and all Bed Time activities. Shipped to your door fast (within 1-5 business days) and for free, The Bed assembles in 5(ish) minutes, no tools or team needed. And since it's available in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King in a Natural or Walnut stain, The Bed is for everyone and every room.
Comments / 0