ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

By Sean Tirman
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is kind of an odd duck of a month. It's technically smack-dab in the middle of springtime, but the weather across large swaths of the world is still...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Oldest Beer

Nearly as many people in America drink beer as those who drink water (something of an exaggeration). The National Beer Wholesalers Association claims that, in 2020, adults in the U.S. consumed over 26.1 gallons of beer and cider. The beer industry shipped 205 million barrels. Beer is old. Beer-like beverages have probably been around for […]
DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Go Into Your Weekend with This Info

If you're someone who's constantly buying things for your pet on Amazon, then you'll want to be on high alert on May 2. Almost like a Prime Day, but for pets, the event will be a 24 hour event with deals spanning categories like food, toys, travel gear and electronics, and featuring brands like Purina, Milkbone, Frontline and Bissell. Learn more about the sale (and the myriad of other perks that apply to Amazon credit card holders and Prime members) right here. To close the week, we're taking a look at a reworked revival of a Doxa Swiss military watch, the arrival of the Dell XPS 13 Plus ultraportable and Satisfy's "Re-Possessed" souvenir tees. This is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Upgrade Your Bedroom This Spring on The Bed, by Thuma

Upgrade your sleep with a gorgeous design that seamlessly fits into any room: check out The Bed by Thuma. Combining minimalist, globally inspired designs, timeless construction and mindful lifestyle-enhancing details, The Bed is the perfect modern luxury foundation. It's made of quality, eco-friendly materials, and built to last a lifetime. And since it's built with a sturdy, quiet foundation, The Bed is ideal for any and all Bed Time activities. Shipped to your door fast (within 1-5 business days) and for free, The Bed assembles in 5(ish) minutes, no tools or team needed. And since it's available in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King in a Natural or Walnut stain, The Bed is for everyone and every room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
SPY

The 20 Best Camping Knives for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Click here to read the full article. Planning on hitting the great outdoors sometime soon? You’ll probably want to pack light. There’s no bad weather or unfortunate accidents in nature — only unlucky circumstances combined with improper gear. You don’t want to get stuck in the great outdoors without the right gear — whether it’s ill-fitting hiking boots that cause blisters or a dull camping knife that won’t readily cut cords and branches. Camping knives make the great outdoors much more accessible and safer, as you can do everything from building a shelter to protecting yourself with them. Some are sharp,...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy