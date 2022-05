PORTSMOUTH – Matthew Minckler had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs as the Portsmouth High School baseball team beat Spaulding, 8-0 on Friday in a Division I contest. Portsmouth improved to 8-0 on the season, while Spaulding is 2-5. Minckler had a two-run double in the second, and the Clippers added two...

