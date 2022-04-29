ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rangers' Matt Bush: Saddled with loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bush (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a hit batsman while striking out one over...

www.cbssports.com

MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

William Contreras hits two homers as Braves roll over Rangers

William Contreras hit two of the Atlanta Braves’ four home runs in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. It was Contreras’ first career multi-homer performance. In his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Contreras hit a homer with...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Sent down Saturday

Howard was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. Howard threw just 51 pitches during Friday's loss to Atlanta, and he'll be sent to the minors to work on increasing his pitch count. The Rangers have two days off next week, so the team may be able to utilize a four-man rotation until Jon Gray (knee) is able to return.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

More Mistakes Thrust Rangers Into Four-Game Losing Streak

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers lost an ugly one, falling to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-3. It was the fourth straight loss for Texas, which drops them to 6-14 on the season. The Braves jumped out in front immediately as Austin Riley hit a two-run...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe didn't have a particularly hot start to the regular season, as he slashed just .181/.250/.325 with three homers, 13 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. However, he still had regular playing time and is one of the Rays' top prospects, so it's surprising to see him sent down as part of a move to trim the major-league roster from 28 to 26 players by Monday. The 24-year-old will likely be back with the major-league club at some point as long as regains some production at the plate in Durham, but it's not yet clear when that could be. Harold Ramirez and Brett Phillips should see an uptick in playing time following Lowe's demotion.
TAMPA, FL
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Injury somewhat concerning

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Sunday's win over the Rays that Garlick's (calf) injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick exited Sunday's matchup in the third inning due to right calf tightness, and Baldelli's assessment seems to indicate that there's a possibility the outfielder will require an IL stint. If the 30-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon would presumably serve as the top depth options in Minnesota's outfield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rangers bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

LINE: Braves -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four games in a row. Texas is 6-14 overall and 2-9 at home. The Rangers have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO

