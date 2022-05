America, Ireland, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the Bahamas. That's the list of countries in which Jon Rahm has scored a professional victory, and on Sunday, he'll have a chance to add Mexico to that roster. Rahm holds a two-shot lead after a solid but unspectacular Saturday at the Mexican Open at Vidanta, where a three-under 68 was enough to give him a hint of breathing over Kurt Kitayama and Cameron Champ.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO