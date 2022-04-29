ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controls & CAD-CAM Pavilion at IMTS 2022 Offers Immersive Digital Experience

roboticstomorrow.com
 2 days ago

The first step to optimizing manufacturing and job shop efficiency starts with a visit to the Controls & CAD-CAM Pavilion at IMTS 2022, where exhibitors such as Autodesk, ESPRIT, Dassault Systemes, HEIDENHAIN, Mastercam, and more will showcase new digital twin and virtual solutions. McLean, Va. (April 29, 2022) -...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

ZDNet

Beegol raises $4.2m for diagnostic and self-healing network technology

Brazilian startup Beegol has raised $4.2m in a Series A round for its machine learning powered diagnostic and self-healing technology aimed at cost savings for network service providers. Beegol, onomatopoeically named after the Beagle dog, can sniff out ISP network problems and in many cases, it can make repairs with...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Exafunction aims to reduce AI dev costs by abstracting away hardware

New techniques and chips designed to accelerate certain aspects of AI system development promise to (and, indeed, already have) cut hardware requirements. But developing with these techniques calls for expertise that can be tough for smaller companies to come by. At least, that’s the assertion of Varun Mohan and Douglas Chen, the co-founders of infrastructure startup Exafunction. Emerging from stealth today, Exafunction is developing a platform to abstract away the complexity of using hardware to train AI systems.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Inclusive design and research methods will lead to more innovative, intelligent technology

A few years ago, when Carnegie Mellon University design researcher Christina Harrington was still making home visits for her research, she marveled at the response. "These were older Black folks, and they'd have food and drinks for us and be so excited to participate," said Harrington, an assistant professor in the Human-Computer Interaction Institute. "It just made you think—there are so many folks with so much lived experience who could be contributing to our field, if only people would ask."
DESIGN
MotorAuthority

Mullen announces US battery plant, Dragonfly sports car

Mullen is an electric vehicle startup based in California that has largely flown under the radar but has been making a lot of noise in recent months. For example, the company revealed the Five crossover last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Tesla Model Y rival is due in 2024 with a 325-mile range, and will start from $55,000. Mullen in February also said it was developing solid-state battery technology, which the company said could appear in a next-generation version of the Five.
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
TechCrunch

Glorang scores $10M Series A to expand its edtech marketplace across Asia

The new funding, which brings its total raised to $18 million, values Glorang at around $40 million, Glorang CEO and founder Taeil Hwang told TechCrunch. The startup has aspirations to become the Outschool of Asia. Hwang said that its business model is similar to Outschool, the San Francisco-based after-school marketplace for children. Glorang will use the Series A to expand its service to Japan and Malaysia by the fourth quarter of this year, and Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the following years, Hwang said. It also plans to increase its headcount.
ZDNet

Automation is at the heart of digital business transformation

Researchers from MuleSoft identified 7 key digital transformation trends that will shape the future of work in 2022 and beyond. One trend, hyperautomation, could be the key to unlocking digital value. Hyperautomation can increase productivity, accelerate time‑to‑market, and transform employee and customer experiences in a hybrid and connected work environment....
Nature.com

An integrated network representation of multiple cancer-specific data for graph-based machine learning

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 14 (2022) Cite this article. Genomic profiles of cancer cells provide valuable information on genetic alterations in cancer. Several recent studies employed these data to predict the response of cancer cell lines to drug treatment. Nonetheless, due to the multifactorial phenotypes and intricate mechanisms of cancer, the accurate prediction of the effect of pharmacotherapy on a specific cell line based on the genetic information alone is problematic. Emphasizing on the system-level complexity of cancer, we devised a procedure to integrate multiple heterogeneous data, including biological networks, genomics, inhibitor profiling, and gene-disease associations, into a unified graph structure. In order to construct compact, yet information-rich cancer-specific networks, we developed a novel graph reduction algorithm. Driven by not only the topological information, but also the biological knowledge, the graph reduction increases the feature-only entropy while preserving the valuable graph-feature information. Subsequent comparative benchmarking simulations employing a tissue level cross-validation protocol demonstrate that the accuracy of a graph-based predictor of the drug efficacy is 0.68, which is notably higher than those measured for more traditional, matrix-based techniques on the same data. Overall, the non-Euclidean representation of the cancer-specific data improves the performance of machine learning to predict the response of cancer to pharmacotherapy. The generated data are freely available to the academic community at https://osf.io/dzx7b/.
Nature.com

An ultralight, flexible, and biocompatible all-fiber motion sensor for artificial intelligence wearable electronics

New-generation human body motion sensors for wearable electronics and intelligent medicine are required to comply with stringent requirements in terms of ultralight weight, flexibility, stability, biocompatibility, and extreme precision. However, conventional sensors are hard to fulfill all these criteria due to their rigid structure, high-density sensing materials used as the constituents, as well as hermetical and compact assembly strategy. Here, we report an ultralight sensing material based on radial anisotropic porous silver fiber (RAPSF), which has been manufactured by phase separation and temperature-controlled grain growth strategy on a modified blow-spinning system. The resistance of RAPSF could be dynamically adjusted depending on the deflected shape. Furthermore, an all-fiber motion sensor (AFMS) with an ultra-low density of 68.70"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’3 and an overall weigh of 7.95"‰mg was fabricated via layer-by-layer assembly. The sensor exhibited outstanding flexibility, breathability, biocompatibility, and remarkable body motion recognition ability. Moreover, the AFMS was shown to have great potential as an artificial intelligence throat sensor for throat state identification at the accuracy above 85%, allowing one to spot the early onset of the viral throat illness.
Nature.com

Improving lab-of-origin prediction of genetically engineered plasmids via deep metric learning

Genome engineering is undergoing unprecedented development and is now becoming widely available. Genetic engineering attribution can make sequence"“lab associations and assist forensic experts in ensuring responsible biotechnology innovation and reducing misuse of engineered DNA sequences. Here we propose a method based on metric learning to rank the most likely labs of origin while simultaneously generating embeddings for plasmid sequences and labs. These embeddings can be used to perform various downstream tasks, such as clustering DNA sequences and labs, as well as using them as features in machine learning models. Our approach employs a circular shift augmentation method and can correctly rank the lab of origin 90% of the time within its top-10 predictions. We also demonstrate that we can perform few-shot learning and obtain 76% top-10 accuracy using only 10% of the sequences. Finally, our approach can also extract key signatures in plasmid sequences for particular labs, allowing for an interpretable examination of the model's outputs.
Nature.com

Characteristics of plasma sheath in multi-component plasmas with three-ion species

The plasma sheath of a three ion species plasma is studied numerically, relying on the results of the experiment by Yip et al. (Phys. Plasmas 23:050703 (2016) to measure the positive ion velocities at the sheath edge. The positive ion species (\(Ar^+\), \(Kr^+,\) and \(Xe^+\)) are assumed to be singly charged and to be characterized by the same temperature. It is shown that the sheath characteristics, viz. the particle number densities, the electrostatic potential and the space charge density profile in the sheath all depend on the \(Kr^+\) concentration that is gradually added to the argon-xenon plasma as the third positive ion species. Also, the effect of ion-neutral collisions on the sheath properties is investigated numerically. Our results may be extended to a multi-ion plasma with more than two species of positive ions.
