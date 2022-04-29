ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Meals On Wheels Plus 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Is May 2nd

By Rudy Fernandez
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 30th Annual Meals on Wheels Plus Charity Golf Tournament is coming up on May 2nd and your help is needed. This is one of the major fundraisers for the Meals on wheels program here in Abilene and the Big Country. The good news is that the 2nd Flight...

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

