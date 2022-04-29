“Of course, I’m going to sign it” Nikola Jokic reveals honest feelings on potentially signing the biggest ever contract extension of $254 Million with the Nuggets
Nikola Jokic is the greatest second-round pick ever in the league’s history. The Denver Nuggets drafted him as the 41st pick in the 2014 National Basketball Associations Draft. While ESPN decided to showcase a Taco Bell advertisement. Last season Nikola Jokic won the league’s MVP award and became the lowest player...firstsportz.com
