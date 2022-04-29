“Of course, I’m going to sign it” Nikola Jokic reveals honest feelings on potentially signing the biggest ever contract extension of $254 Million with the Nuggets

Now that the New Orleans Pelicans run in the NBA playoffs is over, all eyes are turning to Zion Williamson. The Pelicans surprised everyone by making the postseason and defeating the Phoenix Suns twice in the first-round matchup. Earlier in the season, the only headlines about the team were about Williamson’s rehab and disapproval of the team. Opposing teams were considering him one of the next stars who could be available for trade.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO