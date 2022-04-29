ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 2 mock draft roundup: Who do experts have Rams taking at No. 104?

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVsKx_0fO5jzmC00

Sure, the first round is fun, but have you ever waited until the third round to make your first pick in the draft? The Los Angeles Rams have, and they will again this year.

The Rams go on the clock at No. 104 overall on Friday night, which is the second-to-last pick in the third round. There’s always a chance they’ll trade back, too, which would mean no picks on the first two days of the draft.

But in the latest Day 2 mock drafts, experts are projecting who the Rams might pick in the third round. Needless to say, there’s absolutely no consensus. We rounded up six mock drafts, and they all had the Rams taking a different player – and at five different positions.

Draft Wire: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vej0z_0fO5jzmC00
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Faalele is one of the biggest players in the draft, standing 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds. He’s a right tackle prospect, and though the Rams are set at that position with Rob Havenstein, he could take over down the line if Havenstein leaves in free agency after the 2022 season.

Full mock draft: Click here

Sports Illustrated: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNAgS_0fO5jzmC00
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Emerson would fill a more immediate need, bringing good size to the cornerback position at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds. He would be a candidate to start immediately on the outside opposite Jalen Ramsey, competing with Robert Rochell and David Long Jr.

Full mock draft: Click here

Sporting News: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgSMB_0fO5jzmC00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This might be a little early for Jobe, but if the Rams are wiped out of their top prospects at corner or edge rusher, he would make sense. The Alabama cornerback is physical but lacks top-end speed, but that wouldn’t be as much of an issue in the Rams’ zone defense.

Full mock draft: Click here

Pro Football Network: Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP4q3_0fO5jzmC00
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The pass rush should be a high priority for the Rams on Friday night and Robinson is a good one to add. He has the length the Rams like at this position (6-foot-5) and while he needs to improve as a run defender, the pass-rush traits are there.

Full mock draft: Click here

The Athletic: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf0tB_0fO5jzmC00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A wide receiver? Sure, why not? You know Sean McVay is itching to take one, even after adding Allen Robinson in free agency. Gray is an absolute burner, too, running a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He’d quickly become a downfield threat for the Rams.

Full mock draft: Click here

NBC Sports Edge: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVejX_0fO5jzmC00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee isn’t getting any younger and the Rams lost their No. 2 tight end, Johnny Mundt, in free agency. It couldn’t hurt to add another tight end to compete with Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton, searching for a backup to Higbee.

Full mock draft: Click here

