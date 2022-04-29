How to watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV info and streaming options
The first night of the 2022 NFL draft was a wild one, with nine trades taking place and nine teams making multiple selections. A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were also traded on Thursday night, adding to the fun of the first round.
Now, the real work begins for the Rams, who will make their first selection at No. 104 overall on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Day 2 of the draft, which includes the second and third rounds.
Day 2 start time and info
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Television coverage
- ABC
- ESPN
- NFL Network
Live stream
- fuboTV (try for free)
Round 2 pick order
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)
34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets (from CAR)
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Round 3 pick order
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans (from NO)
81. New York Giants (from MIA)
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. New England Patriots (from KC)
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
97. Detroit Lions*
98. Washington Commanders (from NO)*
99. Cleveland Browns*
100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)*
101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)*
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*
103. Kansas City Chiefs*
104. Los Angeles Rams*
105. San Francisco 49ers*
(* = compensatory pick)
Comments / 0