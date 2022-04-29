ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV info and streaming options

 3 days ago
The first night of the 2022 NFL draft was a wild one, with nine trades taking place and nine teams making multiple selections. A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were also traded on Thursday night, adding to the fun of the first round.

Now, the real work begins for the Rams, who will make their first selection at No. 104 overall on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Day 2 of the draft, which includes the second and third rounds.

Day 2 start time and info

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Television coverage

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • NFL Network

Live stream

Round 2 pick order

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from CAR)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3 pick order

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from NO)

81. New York Giants (from MIA)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots (from KC)

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

97. Detroit Lions*

98. Washington Commanders (from NO)*

99. Cleveland Browns*

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)*

101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)*

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*

103. Kansas City Chiefs*

104. Los Angeles Rams*

105. San Francisco 49ers*

(* = compensatory pick)

