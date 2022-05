Hendrick Regional Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. A few years ago when my dad first fell ill, I became a "regular blood donor" up until then it was "I'll give here and there" but never on a consistent basis. It wasn't until my dad needed blood and they were short on it. That's when it all made sense for me to sign up and donate on a regular basis.

ABILENE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO