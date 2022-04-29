ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

62% Of 2017 To 2019 Chevrolet Bolts Have Had Their Battery Replaced

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet is now in the process of replacing the battery packs of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, as these two models’ original pack was had defects that could cause a fire - 18 such incidents were officially confirmed and linked to bad batteries. The manufacturer began replacing the battery packs...

insideevs.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Verge

GM reportedly stops providing battery pack replacements for the Chevy Spark EV

General Motors will reportedly no longer provide battery replacements for the all-electric version of the Chevy Spark, according to a report from EV-Resource (via InsideEVs). The Chevy Spark electric vehicle (EV) was first released in 2013, and GM continued to make new models until 2016. A GM district executive confirmed...
CARS
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
insideevs.com

Four Teslas Make The Top 10 Fastest-Selling Used Cars In March 2022

It’s not exactly a secret that electrified vehicles are in high demand in the United States, whether we’re talking about new or used cars. Actually, one could argue that customers are particularly drawn to used EVs as delivery times for brand-new ones are really long and gas prices are skyrocketing.
GAS PRICE
UPI News

Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow

April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version. The company, a division of the Detroit-based automaker General Motors, made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page with a brief video showing a professional driver speeding away in a black-and-white version of the sports car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts#Vehicles#Battery Pack#Nhtsa#Chevy#Lg Chem
CNBC

GM says it will produce electric Chevrolet Corvettes

DETROIT – General Motors will produce an electrified Chevrolet Corvette next year, followed by an all-electric version of the iconic sports car, GM President Mark Reuss said Monday. Reuss said the automaker will continue to manufacture traditional models with internal combustion engines alongside the electrified models. He declined to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger And VW Amarok Electric Trucks Officially Under Consideration

Ford unveiled the Ranger for global markets in November 2021, but without saying anything about a plug-in hybrid setup. We now know it's officially going to happen at some point in 2023. However, the Amarok with which it shares the revised T6 platform won't follow suit since Volkswagen argues the unspecified electric range simply isn't enough. For the time being, the German ute will stick to four- and six-cylinder engines, topped by the V6 TDI.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Truck manufacturer Paccar knocks Q1 financials out of the park

Paccar Inc. posted record Q1 sales and earnings, increasing production despite stubborn supply chain disruptions. The company reaped benefits from a practically all-new lineup of medium- and heavy-duty trucks introduced over the last year. “Paccar’s investments in vehicle, powertrain and technology initiatives are delivering increased profitability,” CEO Preston Feight said...
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy