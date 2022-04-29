ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut lawmakers pass bill to limit solitary confinement in state prisons

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTHE9_0fO5gaYy00

Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill to limit solitary confinement in state prisons, among other bills.

The bill was approved late Thursday night.

Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed last year's version of the bill, but the new one has the support of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

The approved changes, however, are less than what advocates for prison reform had hoped for.

Lawmakers also passed an inmate CDL bill which allows inmates to earn a commercial learner driving permit before they're released from behind bars.

MORE: State House passes bipartisan juvenile crime bill aimed at curbing car thefts

Their on the road training would happen once they are out.

Lawmakers also voted on a crime bill that cracks down on repeat offenders, especially focusing on youth offenders who steal cars.

The bill includes more GPS monitoring, that will let police detain juveniles two hours longer, and to get offenders before a judge faster.

That bill will now head to state Senate, where it could be voted on as early as today.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

Connecticut accepting online applications for utility bill assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is now accepting joint online applications for assistance from families struggling to pay their heating and water bills.Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday the deadline to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be extended by one month.Residents can now apply by June 30."For years, we have offered assistance for these programs through only paper-based and in-person applications. Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance," Lamont said. "I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief."Click here for more information and to apply.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison Reform#State Senate#Bills#Cdl#State House#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy