ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angelenos mark 30th anniversary of LA riots

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wygzo_0fO5gOAM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmhfO_0fO5gOAM00
The LA Riots: 30 years later 03:17

Angelenos Friday commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots, which erupted after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers in the beating of Rodney King.

The L.A. riots began on April 29, 1992, and lasted six days . By the time they ended, 63 people had been killed, hundreds more injured, and more than 1,000 buildings destroyed by fires. The National Guard was called in to restore order.

On March 3, 1991, a plumber named George Holliday recorded four white LAPD officers using batons, tasers, feet and fists to beat a Black man later identified as King.

The videotape of officers repeatedly hitting King as he writhed on the ground shocked the world. Then-LAPD Chief Daryl Gates resigned and a commission headed by future U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher was formed to oversee a major overhaul of tactics and policies within the LAPD, which was accused of fostering a culture of institutional racism and excessive force.

When the four officers involved in the King beating were acquitted a year later of excessive use of force by a jury in Ventura County, six days of rioting ensued in L.A.

Leaders in the Black and Korean American communities on Friday joined family members of King and Latasha Harlins to urge unity among all Angelenos.

"Right now, the ground truth is we have great relationships with folks in this community," said LAPD Deputy Chief Gerald Woodyard. They want us here and I'll tell the chief that every day of the week. They want us here. They want cops to do the right job, do their job the right way."

The event included King's daughter, Lora, family members of Harlins -- a teen who was fatally shot in 1991 by a Korean-born shopkeeper who owned a South L.A. liquor store -- and several community activists. They include Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, and Hyepin Im, CEO of Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE). L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was also in attendance.

"Police they're not bad guys," said Lora. "They have families like us. And I know I'm going to get some slack on this. My good experiences outweigh my bad. They have families too. So we need to figure this out."

The group gathered at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues, the epicenter of the unrest.

Throughout April there have been a series of events for the Serve, Advocate, Inspire, Give and Unite (SAIGU) campaign to commemorate the anniversary. SAIGU is the Korean word for April 29, 1992.

"I believe for the last 30 years, there have been many moments of holding hands saying kumbaya," said Im. "But I know that personally, just that is not enough when we have missed the narratives of each other that vilify one another."

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that 1992 was "both a trauma and a turning point for our city -- a moment of pain and destruction from which we emerged stronger and more resilient."

The calls for unity come as a Loyola Marymount University survey released Thursday found that roughly 68% of respondents found it very or somewhat likely that riots or other disturbances like those that occurred in 1992 will occur in the next five years -- the highest percentage in the history of the survey, which has been conducted regularly since 1997.

"The anger and the grief that exploded 30 years ago are still very real and present in trauma here today," said Garcetti.

L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson will give opening remarks for a virtual screening of the 1994 documentary "The Fire This Time," which chronicles L.A. leading up to and during the riots. The screening is organized by the L.A. Public Library and will begin at 12:45 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 3:15 p.m. People may RSVP here .

At 4 p.m., community leaders will come together in Koreatown for an event to mark the 30th anniversary.

The free, outdoor event at Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., is aimed at bringing together Angelenos, along with Black and Asian musicians, cultural performers and spiritual leaders to assist in healing and reflection.

The event is hosted by Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, Eunice Song, executive director of the Korean American Coalition, along with James An of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, the Koreatown Youth and Community Center's Steve Kang, the Los Angeles Urban League's Michael Lawson and the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles' Rev. "J" Edgar Boyd.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
UPI News

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered. In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University. In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued...
PROTESTS
CBS LA

Peace Gathering to mark 30th anniversary of LA Uprising, Friday at Liberty Park in Koreatown

Friday, March 29, marks the 30-year anniversary since rioters took to the streets in an uprising sparked by the acquittal of four police officers in the beating of Rodney King, which left a deep scar on communities still trying to move forward decades later. "I saw people running into the market, tearing down the doors," said Stewart Kwoh. A civil rights attorney, Kwoh was at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street nearly 30 years ago as the civil unrest in the city kicked off."Saigu is 4/29," Kwoh said. Mr. Kwoh said most Korean Americans remember 4/29 the way most people think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

L.A. funeral home director left remains of 11 people to rot: Prosecutor

A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Latasha Harlins
Person
Rodney King
Person
James
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Liberty Park#Protest#Lapd#The National Guard#State#L A Leaders#Korean American
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy