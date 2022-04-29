ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County native who served in the Marines dies in Ukraine

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uH1k_0fO5g3iM00

An Orange County native was killed fighting Russian invaders in Ukraine is being remembered by his hometown community as a true hero.

Residents in Newburgh remember Willy Cancel when he graduated Newburgh Free Academy in 2017. At the time, he had his entire life ahead of him.

MORE: GoFundMe donation page

His death is hitting family and friends hard. They say he died trying to save other Americans from the same fate.

Cancel, 22, was killed Monday after volunteering to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers.

Cancel’s father issued a statement on a GoFundMe page for the wife and infant son he leaves behind.

“Our son {…} made the decision to put himself in the face of danger in order to protect the innocent,” says Willy Cancel Sr.

Cancel grew up in Washingtonville and Newburgh before he joined the Marines and married his sweetheart, Brittany – who’s from Cornwall.

He died Monday while working for a private military contracting company.

Orange County Executive Steve Nehuaus, who is serving with U.S. troops in the effort to aid Ukraine, says Cancel’s ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“He wanted to go there to prevent other American service members from having to lay down their lives for this country,” says Neuhaus. “It’s tragic. He has a young wife and a little baby at home.”

Cancel was not active duty in the Marines and was living in Tennessee working as a corrections officer.

The Washingtonville school district says he was in their ROTC program while a student there and released this statement online offering their condolences to the community.

“They keep saying he’s a former Marine , but if you ask any Marine, they’ll say they’re always a Marine,” says Neuhaus. “He was a patriot through and through.”

Family members say their hope is to get Cancel’s remains back to the U.S., but his body has not yet been recovered.

Statement from Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus

Comments / 5

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Cornwall, NY
County
Orange County, NY
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
CBS New York

Former Marine from N.Y. killed while fighting in Ukraine

NEW YORK -- A U.S. Marine veteran from Orange County, New York, has died while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, he's believed to be the first American killed while fighting in the war.Relatives say Willy Joseph Cancel was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.The 22-year-old Marine veteran joined the conflict in March, reportedly working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.He leaves behind a wife and 7-month-old son.Cancel's widow, Brittany, told CBS News she sees her husband as a hero."He didn't go over there for money or any personal reason. He just, he...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Neuhaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#U S Marines#Russian#Newburgh Free Academy#Americans#Ukrainian
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy