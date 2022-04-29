ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia

By Stacker
Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5fdR_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8z7W_0fO5aMcA00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Berkeley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3wuQ_0fO5aMcA00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPvcA_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Doddridge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sS9Lr_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Gilmer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yUcI_0fO5aMcA00
Canva

#45. Pleasants County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Q55_0fO5aMcA00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#44. Brooke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9y4b_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Preston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9ZUB_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pendleton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fg2VB_0fO5aMcA00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhfaL_0fO5aMcA00
Canva

#40. Tucker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKSpy_0fO5aMcA00
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqWGT_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyrAU_0fO5aMcA00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greenbrier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W27Cd_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0fO5aMcA00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cabell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOwGR_0fO5aMcA00
O Palsson // Flickr

#34. Kanawha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt1M4_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kkwzz_0fO5aMcA00
Canva

#32. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t90Yb_0fO5aMcA00
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pl7zu_0fO5aMcA00
Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3h8M_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412e9m_0fO5aMcA00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hardy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRoIp_0fO5aMcA00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Tyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8LOk_0fO5aMcA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV9ve_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Upshur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Zjp_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hampshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn4oi_0fO5aMcA00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Raleigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDiTd_0fO5aMcA00
Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barbour County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tYF6_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nicholas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336wcd_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wirt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0v2X_0fO5aMcA00
jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pocahontas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3patri_0fO5aMcA00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZQPv_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ritchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieupg_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dj3GM_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUtZP_0fO5aMcA00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frEzv_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Boone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgNq6_0fO5aMcA00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Roane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEUp9_0fO5aMcA00
OZinOH // Flickr

#11. Wetzel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvLNX_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dOYH_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0TYP_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Summers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMPJj_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Braxton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zalH1_0fO5aMcA00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U91J_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiioT_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOy1E_0fO5aMcA00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZlpw_0fO5aMcA00
Canva

#2. Mingo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%

