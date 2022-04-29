Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Berkeley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Harrison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Doddridge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Gilmer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#45. Pleasants County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#44. Brooke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Preston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pendleton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia

Canva

#40. Tucker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greenbrier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cabell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

O Palsson // Flickr

#34. Kanawha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Canva

#32. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hardy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Tyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Upshur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hampshire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Raleigh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barbour County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nicholas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wirt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 280

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pocahontas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ritchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mercer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Boone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Roane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

OZinOH // Flickr

#11. Wetzel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Summers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Braxton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wyoming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Canva

#2. Mingo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%