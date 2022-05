In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is reunited with Steve Lickteig, cofounder of podcast developer Small Good Thing and the man who greenlit Hit Parade when he was at Slate five years ago. Steve talks about the radio sensibility he brought to the show as our first producer and why the combination of music and stories makes the show compelling for listeners. Plus, he counts down his own top-five favorite Hit Parade episodes—his list is heavy on country music, unusual takes, albums for road trips…and songs both he and Chris Molanphy hate.

