ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Morning Docket: 04.29.22

By Chris Williams
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

* Laws matter: life lost after school neglects to follow anti-bullying protocol. [WBEZ]. * The EU’s laws will be...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Oklahoma State
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu#American#Cnn#Nbc News#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
abovethelaw.com

Law Revue Video Contest 2022: The Finalists!

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to feast your eyes upon the best of the best in the 2022 law revue video contest. This year, the competition was superb — and for the thirteenth edition of this contest, we decided to narrow down the competition to the top five videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS DFW

Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — On April 27 a federal judge in New Orleans ordered a two-week halt on the phasing out of pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum — and raised doubts about the Biden administration's plan to fully lift those restrictions on May 23.For now, the decision is only a temporary setback for the administration. But the judge staked out a position that is highly sympathetic with Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that sued to preserve so-called Title 42 authority, which denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19."(The states) have established...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy