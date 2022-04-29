ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

If The Lightning Want To Win The Cup, They Need To Play Cup Level Hockey

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning radio play by play voice Dave Mishkin joined the Ronnie & TKras Show...

953wdae.iheart.com

FOX Sports

Maple Leafs and Lightning face off start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Maple Leafs -124, Lightning +103; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on April 21, the Lightning won 8-1. Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with three goals.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens' season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill's contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

A look back at our 5 bold New York Rangers predictions

In December, as the New York Rangers were heading into the New Year, I laid out 5 bold predictions. At the time of the article, the Blueshirts were humming having garnered 42 points through 30 games and on pace for a 114 point season. I made it clear that breaking the team's single season point record of 113 set in 2014-15 was NOT one of my predictions.
NHL
KEYT

Yzerman fires Blashill to shake up Red Wings’ rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn't happened yet. Looking to shake up the rebuild, Yzerman fired coach Jeff Blashill after on Saturday. Blashill had a .447 points percentage, the second-worst in the league over his seven seasons _ not counting the debut season of the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team's quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Blashill won't return as coach of Red Wings next season

Was second longest-tenured in NHL; Detroit failed to make playoffs each of past six seasons. Jeff Blashill will not return as coach of the Detroit Red Wings next season, the team announced Saturday. The Red Wings failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the 48-year-old's seven seasons...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Arizona Coyotes & Assistant Coach Phil Housley Agree to Part Ways

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes and Assistant Coach Phil Housley have mutually agreed to part ways. Housley is in the final year of his three-year contract. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Phil for everything he...
GLENDALE, AZ
markerzone.com

COYOTES MUTUALLY PART WAYS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER, ASSISTANT COACH

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
GLENDALE, AZ

