Washington State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Washington

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0fO5WRHN00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Washington with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0fO5WRHN00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 45,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0fO5WRHN00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0fO5WRHN00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvsB_0fO5WRHN00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0fO5WRHN00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kittitas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0fO5WRHN00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#34. Whatcom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4iDZ_0fO5WRHN00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kitsap County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0fO5WRHN00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#32. Thurston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0fO5WRHN00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0fO5WRHN00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Whitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0fO5WRHN00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pierce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 32,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0fO5WRHN00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#28. Walla Walla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0fO5WRHN00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#27. Chelan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0fO5WRHN00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#26. Skagit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0fO5WRHN00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBnce_0fO5WRHN00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrzlB_0fO5WRHN00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wahkiakum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0fO5WRHN00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0fO5WRHN00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#21. Spokane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlRNl_0fO5WRHN00
Irra // Shutterstock

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOFE_0fO5WRHN00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179ZBj_0fO5WRHN00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Asotin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0fO5WRHN00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Skamania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0fO5WRHN00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Klickitat County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQY8M_0fO5WRHN00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw5B2_0fO5WRHN00
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yakima County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuNrr_0fO5WRHN00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNjN_0fO5WRHN00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsMP_0fO5WRHN00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cowlitz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0fO5WRHN00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0fO5WRHN00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pend Oreille County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLsLk_0fO5WRHN00
BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0fO5WRHN00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpUKf_0fO5WRHN00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grays Harbor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxjmb_0fO5WRHN00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMEy_0fO5WRHN00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Okanogan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZhil_0fO5WRHN00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pacific County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYzK1_0fO5WRHN00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clallam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Stacker

Stacker

