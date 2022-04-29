Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Washington

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Washington with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Washington

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 45,690

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 16,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kittitas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Washington

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#34. Whatcom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kitsap County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#32. Thurston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Whitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Washington

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pierce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 32,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#28. Walla Walla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#27. Chelan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#26. Skagit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Washington

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%

Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wahkiakum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#21. Spokane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 19,980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Irra // Shutterstock

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Washington

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Asotin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Skamania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Klickitat County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Washington

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yakima County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cowlitz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Washington

Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pend Oreille County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grays Harbor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Washington

Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Okanogan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pacific County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clallam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%