Miami, FL

Bizarro world: Barkley favors Heat, Shaq favors 76ers in East semifinals

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Miami Heat’s second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be played in some sort of bizarro universe.

Charles Barkley, the former 76ers forward, is going with the Heat. Shaquille O’Neal, the former Heat center, is going with the 76ers.

The two offered their takes on TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show after the 76ers eliminated the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night to advance to the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens 7:30 p.m. Monday at FTX Arena.

To Barkley, it comes down to the Heat’s all-the-time intensity.

“The problem the Sixers got,” Barkley said, “as I said before, they play at so many different speeds. They’re so inconsistent. Miami’s going to drive the same speed. They’re going to play hard, smart, defend.

“So the reason I like Miami, I don’t know if Philadelphia can sustain. Well, they’ve just proven they can’t sustain it for four games against the Heat. They were able to do it against Toronto, but Toronto’s not on Miami’s level.”

The intensity of Erik Spoelstra’s team is what Barkley said should put the Heat over the top, as compared, he said, to the inconsistency of the 76ers’ James Harden.

“So the reason I like Miami, I know what I’m going to get from Miami every single night. I do not know what I’m going to get from James every night. So that’s why I would side with the Heat.”

O’Neal said it could come down to the version of Harden the 76ers get, with the veteran guard having struggled in the series against the Raptors until Thursday’s deciding Game 6.

“If he’s aggressive, I like Philly,” O’Neal said.

This, O’Neal said, is the time for the 76ers to validate the midseason trade for Harden and the pairing with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.

“When you trade for a guy and create a hell of a one-two punch, especially on paper,” O’Neal said, “both players have to have a great series to move on. And, you know, James played OK, and [Thursday] he finally played up to par. And Joel is being Joel, MVP candidate.

“James Harden is still the key. The better he plays, the farther they go. If they want to make it to the Finals and win a championship, he’s going to have to reach back into that old tank.”

Kenny Smith, the former Houston Rockets guard and third analyst on TNT’s studio show, said he favored the 76ers because against Embiid, the Heat will not be able to have center Bam Adebayo switch out to defend Philadelphia’s perimeter players.

“He’s not going to have the luxury to switch on Joel Embiid,” Smith said, “because if you switch on Joel Embiid and you put one of the other Miami Heat members on him, he’s not the type that will just always settle for three. He will post your butt up and he will go over you.

“So Bam’s effectiveness defensively might be limited much more, and his versatility on the defensive end is not going to be a factor. That’s [what] I’m interested to see, and I feel Philly has the big advantage.”

Related
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

The Miami Heat learned their second-round opponent on Thursday. The Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers eliminated the Toronto Raptors, winning in six games. Here's a look back at when the Heat last played the Sixers:. The Miami Heat still hold the top...
Yardbarker

Embiid, Sixers Eliminate Raptors From Playoffs With Dominant Win

After putting themselves in a position to sweep the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers fell into a bit of a slump. An eight-point loss during Game 4 allowed the Toronto Raptors to get on the board. And a gentleman's sweep wasn't in the cards for the Sixers as they dropped Game 5 in South Philadelphia with a disappointing 15-point loss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series

Even with their second-round playoff opponent determined, the build up to the Eastern conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be a gradual process for the Miami Heat ahead of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. series opener at FTX Arena. Among those held out of Friday’s practice were Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin. Herro was away from the team ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who has the edge? Ira Winderman’s Heat-76ers position-by-position breakdown and prediction

Strength in numbers again will be put to the test for the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs. In the opening round, it was all for one, with four different leading scorers in five games, and all defensive eyes on Trae Young. Erik Spoelstra’s team ultimately aced that test against the Atlanta Hawks. This time, against the Philadelphia 76ers, a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s illness absence raise concerns?

Q: Ira, why do you say “non-COVID” each time you list a Heat player as being ill? We get it, there is still COVID. But you’ve said the Heat players are vaccinated and boosted. You’re bringing something up that doesn’t matter. – Edward. A: Actually, this is something the Heat and most, if not all, teams bring up when listing a player as out due to illness, to make clear they are not putting (or ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine

Jimmy Butler took to the practice court Saturday for the Miami Heat and then held court addressing the issues of the day, from his ailing right knee, to friend Joel Embiid being sidelined, to why his hips don’t lie. Held out of the Heat’s series-clinching victory Tuesday night over the Atlanta Hawks due to inflammation in his right knee, Butler confirmed he still is dealing with soreness even ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?

Plan A apparently could be making a comeback for the Miami Heat, at least temporarily. What appeared unlikely after stifling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young into submission in the first round of the playoffs stands as a second-round option, as well. James Harden, say hello to Erik Spoelstra’s (not-so) little friends. With MVP contender Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the start of the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Doc Rivers set up the 76ers for a fall against the Heat?

Q: Ira, the hero of this series for the Heat is Doc Rivers. If he didn’t have Joel Embiid in for the end of the blowout win, he would be jumping center Monday at FTX Arena. Doc should get a championship share. – Wes. A: First, let’s not jump the gun on any championship shares, considering the possibility that Joel Embiid still could be back at some point during this series, and that the Heat ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable

The Miami Heat will start their second-round NBA playoffs series the same way they ended their first-round matchup, again shorthanded. At the top of an extended injury report issued Sunday by the team for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Eastern Conference semifinal series opener at FTX Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have listed point guard Kyle Lowry as out due to the hamstring strain that ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s what Dolphins could do on Day 2 of draft, what they missed in Thursday’s first round

They say hindsight is 20/20, but for the Miami Dolphins, in trading their first-round pick as part of a package for star receiver Tyreek Hill, the foresight may have been just as clear. If the Dolphins, before trading for Hill, had their eyes set on a receiver with that selection they previously held at No. 29, many of the top names would’ve been gone anyway. Six wide receivers were taken ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Streaking Panthers roll into playoffs trying to forget past postseason performances

As the red-hot Florida Panthers skate into the Stanley Cup Playoffs having won 14 of their last 17 games, a dark cloud has re-emerged just beyond the sunny regular season that saw the organization win the President’s Trophy for the first time. The top-seeded Panthers (58-18-6) open postseason play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series against the ...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

James Harden Is Feeling The Pressure Of Facing The Miami Heat

Harden averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and eight rebounds during the regular season. During the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 19 points, 10.2 assists and five rebounds. Now, will be the test to see if Harden is ready to take on the postseason. Although Harden is regarded...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Keeps Taking Shots At Donovan Mitchell After Utah Jazz Elimination: "What’s He Doing Now? Is That What Superstars Do?”

Shaquille O'Neal isn't shy to share his opinions about the world, the United States, and even less about the NBA. The Big Diesel, as one of the most dominant players of all time, has a respected voice in the association. Shaq doesn't hesitate to call out people who don't put the maximum effort regardless of who gets offended by his words.
SPORTS
