Stephanie Gosk is urging the masses to take biking safety seriously after suffering a severe fall during a group ride last month. “Overly eager that morning, I took off with the lead group. I had no business riding with them,” the journalist confessed in an essay for Today.com, as she agreed to a whopping 65-mile ride with her fellow cycle enthusiasts. “By the time we hit eight miles, I was getting dropped,” she went on. “It was in that moment, tearing down a hill, looking at the riders up ahead and not paying attention to the road, that I hit it — a...

