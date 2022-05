ALTON — A stolen SUV was recovered by authorities Wednesday afternoon in Alton. At about 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Police were notified that a Ford Excursion pulling a silver trailer had been stolen from the back of a business in the 300 block of Homer Adams Parkway. As officers began responding, a motorist reported the driver of a Ford Excursion with a silver trailer was driving recklessly southbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

