ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

This Is the Hottest-Selling Used Car in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7bqH_0fO5SntJ00 The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the microchips used in electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots.

Car prices, both new and used, are among the fastest rising items in the consumer price index, well into the double-digit percentages year over year. Rising interest rates may complicate the car market further, as they will affect what car companies and banks charge car buyers for loans.

Among the likely consequences of these shortages is that people will keep cars longer. Last year, the average age of a vehicle on the road was over 12 years. Improved quality of manufacturing and product design has made it possible for people to keep cars with well over 100,000 miles on them.

Most experts believe the semiconductor shortage will last into next year. That means auto inventories will remain small.

One primary measure of inventory and car demand is what the industry calls "day to sell." That is the period from when a car is delivered to a dealer to when it is sold and a customer takes possession. The figure for used cars across the industry was 52.9 days in March, iSeeCars reported. That was well under the average of the past few decades.

iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer commented: "Inventory constraints have persisted for new cars due to supply chain issues in Asia and Europe, and the new car market is struggling to keep up with pent-up demand."

To find the hottest selling used cars in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the iSeeCars data on 150,000 new and used cars sold in March. The top 20 fastest-selling used vehicles averaged 35.0 days and sell, 1.4 to 1.9 times faster than the average used vehicle.

The trend toward the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), which began recently, has not ended. Three of the 20 fastest-selling used cars were Tesla models. Several others were EVs built by the world's largest manufacturers. This trend will continue if gasoline prices remain at over $4 for a gallon of regular. Consumers may be pushed toward lighter cars with smaller engines, and those that use no gas at all.

The fastest-selling used car is the Tesla Model X. This is the EV maker's sport utility vehicle. Its average days to sell are a very low 28. Like many Tesla vehicles, it is very expensive, with an average price of $90,406.

Click here to see which is the worst car brand in America.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cars Selling for More Than Their Retail Value

Car shoppers have always loathed the prospect of dickering on price when going to the dealership. But at least in the past, you had hope of negotiating the cost lower. Today, you are much more likely to pay a higher cost than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price — as much as 26.7% more, for a new car, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Financial Advisors#New Cars#Consumer Price Index#Iseecars
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Truck manufacturer Paccar knocks Q1 financials out of the park

Paccar Inc. posted record Q1 sales and earnings, increasing production despite stubborn supply chain disruptions. The company reaped benefits from a practically all-new lineup of medium- and heavy-duty trucks introduced over the last year. “Paccar’s investments in vehicle, powertrain and technology initiatives are delivering increased profitability,” CEO Preston Feight said...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy