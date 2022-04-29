ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

By Wes
 2 days ago
From great live music from some awesome local bands to the big Scout o Rama you will find 7 awesome things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Scout-O-Rama is tomorrow at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. If you want to get your kids involved in Scouts this is your chance...

CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
James Black’s Bowie Heritage Festival Will Display Original Knives

This weekend, history returns to its origins in Washington, Arkansas in the form of a Bowie knife on display at the James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival. As the story goes, the Bowie knife was created after a duel on a Mississippi River sandbar just above Natchez, Mississippi, the event was on September 19, 1827. James Bowie was forever catapulted to fame defending himself by disemboweling an assailant despite being shot three times and stabbed four times. He survived that fight only to lose his life in Texas' most famous battle at the Alamo in 1836. The weapon he used was described in the newspapers as a “large butcher knife.” From that time on men wanted a knife rapidly being called the “Bowie knife.”
WASHINGTON, AR
First Choice Pregnancy Center Walk For Life May 7

The Walk For Life to benefit First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana will be Saturday, May 7, at Spring Lake Park. This year is the 22nd year for the walk to take place. This event is hosted by 'First Choice Pregnancy Center' Here are the details as shared on the First Choice Pregnancy Center Facebook page:
TEXARKANA, AR
7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Look Out For A Hot and Dry Summer In Arkansas And Texas

The long-range forecast for summer in Texarkana is calling for hot temperatures and below normal rainfall. The Farmers' Almanac is so full of information. From basic weather forecasting which is surprisingly accurate. They even go into detail on when is the best time to plant your vegetables in your garden. I remember my parents keeping a copy of the Farmers Almanac for as long as I can remember. Here is what the Farmers' Almanac had to say about the Summer for the United States this year.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, AR
‘East Texas Giving Day’ is Tuesday, April 26 – Help All You Can

'East Texas Giving Day' is this, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and there are 24 participating Bowie and Miller County nonprofits hoping to benefit from your generosity. East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour giving event that takes place virtually at EastTexasGivingDay.org. Participation is easy, donors simply go online and donate $10 or more from any device that can access the internet including; desktop computers, mobile phones or tablets.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

