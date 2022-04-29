ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Colorado

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FPNH_0fO5QlCH00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0fO5QlCH00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0fO5QlCH00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Miguel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0fO5QlCH00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#48. Larimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0fO5QlCH00
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Weld County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0fO5QlCH00
Canva

#46. La Plata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKMF7_0fO5QlCH00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cheyenne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0fO5QlCH00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Arapahoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0fO5QlCH00
Ken L. from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ouray County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V0aq_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kit Carson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0fO5QlCH00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0fO5QlCH00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvhK_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0fO5QlCH00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Teller County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fO5QlCH00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Denver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWIv3_0fO5QlCH00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0fO5QlCH00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Archuleta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0fO5QlCH00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Chaffee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jugHc_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Yuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN3vb_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Rio Blanco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQFl7_0fO5QlCH00
Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgWJ0_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0fO5QlCH00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#28. El Paso County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 23,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1speaO_0fO5QlCH00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kiowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlT4G_0fO5QlCH00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Prowers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkMvN_0fO5QlCH00
RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Moffat County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Saq8d_0fO5QlCH00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0fO5QlCH00
Canva

#23. Hinsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0fO5QlCH00
Canva

#22. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montrose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYRqh_0fO5QlCH00
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mesa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Ba4_0fO5QlCH00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dolores County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K520U_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rio Grande County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpi8_0fO5QlCH00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Alamosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbHtj_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TG8R_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Las Animas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajkMO_0fO5QlCH00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeL65_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Montezuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0fO5QlCH00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#10. Pueblo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4yzW_0fO5QlCH00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sedgwick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4jKV_0fO5QlCH00
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9gF5_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Conejos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw72X_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Huerfano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35soTU_0fO5QlCH00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Otero County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t07mU_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Crowley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PG99_0fO5QlCH00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

