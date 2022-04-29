Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Colorado

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. San Miguel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#48. Larimer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Weld County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

Canva

#46. La Plata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cheyenne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Arapahoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 16,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

Ken L. from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ouray County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Kit Carson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 15,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Teller County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Denver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 17,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Archuleta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Chaffee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Yuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Rio Blanco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 210

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#28. El Paso County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 23,410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kiowa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Prowers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Moffat County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Canva

#23. Hinsdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Canva

#22. Mineral County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montrose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mesa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dolores County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rio Grande County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Alamosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Las Animas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 470

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Montezuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

John Wark // Wikicommons

#10. Pueblo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sedgwick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Conejos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Huerfano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Otero County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 950

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Crowley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Costilla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

