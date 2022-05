Luke Combs announced on Twitter just minutes ago (4/29) that he will be embarking on a new arena tour with openers Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson. Luke told us of the tour in an interview yesterday (4/28), “I’m announcing an arena tour this fall that’s gonna be me, Jordan Davis, as direct support. The first half opener will be Morgan Wade, and the second half opener will be Lainey Wilson. I am super excited. It’s gonna be called the ‘Middle Of Somewhere Tour,’ that’s one of my favorite songs off the album. A great name for the tour because I think it speaks for the people we get to play music for.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO