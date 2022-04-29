ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

6 Ways to Raise a Financially Responsible Teen

By Suzanne Zuckerman
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up in a household where money talk was taboo, now’s your chance to break the cycle. Across the board, experts agree that the number one thing parents can do to raise financially capable kids is to communicate with them early and often about money. According to Ron Lieber,...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

How to Get Your Grown Children to Move Out

If your adult children are still living in your home past when you thought you’d have the place to yourself, well at least you’re not alone. Nearly a third of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 (and more than half of those 18-24) live with their parents, according to data from the U.S. Census. And those numbers have been steadily increasing over the last 60 years. (The pandemic gave those numbers a boost in 2020, but they’ve retreated somewhat in 2021; see table at below for a deep dive)
KIDS
Andre Oentoro

Modern Parenting 101 – 6 Tips for Millennial Parents

Parenting is probably one of the most exciting and beautiful things you can ever experience in life. That doesn't change all the responsibility that comes hand to hand with bringing a child into this world. What makes this rewarding task even trickier is the fact that the world we are raising our kids in is changing at a lightning pace – much faster than the one our parents had to deal with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes

Dove offers up a deepfake peek into why many young people need to detox their social media feeds. This week, Dove released new research from its ongoing Self-Esteem Project that found two out of three American girls are spending more than an hour each day on social media, and 50% of them say idealized beauty content on social media causes low self-esteem. Dove produced the short video, “Toxic Influence,” which brings together mothers and their teen daughters to talk about what their scrolling habits involve. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Price
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
verywellhealth.com

How to Recognize the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Narcissistic abuse is a type of emotional abuse carried out by a person who is a narcissist. People with narcissistic personality disorder have a need for admiration and a lack of empathy. People also use the term “narcissist” casually to mean someone who is obsessed with themselves, often at the expense of their relationships with others.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Spitter

You might be dating someone that you like and have been with for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you may have an issue with your partner's habit of spitting. You might not like it when your partner spits when you are outside on a walk or at an outdoor event, and you may be looking for a way to address this issue. So, what do you do if you don't like your partner's spitting habit? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Car Loans#Student Loans#Tiktokers#Instagrammers#Heyberna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Atlantic

A Smarter Way to Divide Chores?

In theory, coming up with a fair division of housework should be simple: Take all the tasks and divide them in two. In practice, it’s more complicated. Some people find certain tasks more bearable than their partners do. Some chores are ones that no one wants to do. And, on average, women end up bearing a disproportionate share of their household’s chore burden. A new study adds another variable in the equation of couples’ (dis)satisfaction with how they split up chores: It found that men and women in long-term, different-sex partnerships tend to be happier with their relationship when they share responsibility for each chore on their to-do list, as opposed to when each partner has their own set of tasks. In other words, a couple in which one partner cooks and cleans and the other does the dishes and laundry will, on average, be less satisfied than a couple in which both partners jointly tackle all four chores.
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Feting Blue

Opinion: My girlfriend wants me to be a responsible man.

This was the most dramatic thing my girlfriend had ever said to me. She told me she wanted me to be responsible and the kind of man she could rely on. My heart sank. All the feelings that I thought would never happen again and all those stupid, childish mistakes did happen again now, but this time it was different, especially because of how different my girlfriend is.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Taste

You might be with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might be living together. For the most part, things may be running smoothly, but when it comes to your partner's skills in the kitchen, you may have an issue. So, what do you do if you don't like the food your partner cooks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy