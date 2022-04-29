ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie Emmys 2022 Predictions & Contenders

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs losing the new winning? If you’re an actress trying to earn a nomination in the Emmys’ Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, that may have to be your mantra. There are only five nominee slots and 10 performances and no one would be surprised to make...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jossara Jinaro Dies: Television And Film Actress For ‘ER’ And ‘Judging Amy’ Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress, filmmaker, producer and SAG activist, died of cancer on April 27, according to a post on her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Weeps With Christian Bale, Chris Rock in David O. Russell Film ‘Amsterdam’

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift is doing good and on some new shit. Attendees at CinemaCon Wednesday got a first look at David O. Russell’s upcoming film, Amsterdam — and caught a glimpse of Swift in her acting bag. And let’s just say, we’ll hit the Sunday matinée to see the singer in this film. According to several reporters who watched the trailer, Swift’s character is seen crying and mourning in front of her dead father alongside Christian Bale. “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid,”...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Rocks Feathered Dress As She Cuddles Keith Urban At ‘The Northman’ Premiere

The premiere of The Northman is here, and one of its stars, Nicole Kidman, is stealing the show! The 54-year-old looked as stunning as ever as she appeared on the red carpet in a pale green long-sleeve dress with a black turtleneck collar and fabulous pink ruffled detailing on the sleeves. The dress also featured more pink floral-like embellishments toward the bottom, and the Nine Perfect Strangers actress paired the look with strappy black heels and a silver clutch, wearing her strawberry blonde locks in a low messy bun.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Lily James
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Renee Zellweger
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Julia Roberts
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Going to Hurt’: First Look at Ben Whishaw’s New Comedy-Drama (PHOTOS)

A new series coming to AMC+ and Sundance Now highlights the highs and lows of one of the wards in a hospital. This Is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international memoir of the same name, will debut on Thursday, June 2 on the streaming services, with episodes dropping weekly. AMC+ also released first-look photos (above and below) of the comedy-drama TV adaptation starring Ben Whishaw.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Big Break: Anjelica Huston First Debuted in Bond Classic ‘Casino Royale’ 55 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Actress-director Anjelica Huston may have been born into film royalty and may have fulfilled that royal destiny by becoming the third generation, after actor grandfather Walter and director-actor-writer father John Huston, to score Oscar gold, but her early innings were not the stuff cinema dreams are made of. “Casino Royale” is the film where she first appeared, as an uncredited young teen 55 years ago this month. It is largely regarded as an overcooked comedy fiasco, or as Variety deemed it back then, “an attempt to spoof the pants off the James Bond.” The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Television Academy#Film Star#Ge
wmagazine.com

Greta Gerwig Finally Shares a Glimpse at Margot Robbie as Barbie

For a film that isn’t set to hit theaters until the summer of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film has managed to drum up a surprisingly notable amount of press. The casting announcements have been seemingly constant, to the point that it feels like every working actor in Hollywood has signed on to join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who star, respectively, as Barbie and Ken. (Just a sampling of names: Will Farrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Hari Nef.) And yet, Gerwig has otherwise shared next to nothing about what she and her partner and cowriter Noah Baumbach have in store. It wasn’t until Tuesday that we even learned the release date—July 21, 2023—and what a director known for her indie and mumblecore films’s version of Barbie looks like.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Essex Serpent’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Hunt a Monster in Victorian England

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hiddleston is hoping to pick up some Emmy momentum for his turn as the titular character on “Loki,” but the actor already has his next big television project in the can. “The Essex Serpent,” a six-episode period fantasy series based on Sarah Perry’s New York Times-bestselling novel of the same name, stars Hiddleston as a small-town priest in Victorian England who teams up with a grieving widow to investigate the existence of a mythical serpent. Claire Danes co-stars as the widow, Cora Seaborne, in the genre-bending period piece that promises to continue Apple’s...
TV SERIES
E! News

How Bob Saget's Death Would Be Addressed in a New Full House Spin-Off

Watch: Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News. The cast of Full House wants to carry on the legacy of Bob Saget. Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the show and its Netflix reboot Fuller House, wants to get the whole group back together Saget's character Danny Tanner. Saget tragically died on January 9 after suffering head trauma.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Harry Connick Jr., Mira Sorvino & Newcomer Ali Fumiko Whitney Board Rom-Com ‘The Islander’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Harry Connick Jr. (Dolphin Tale) and Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale) are set to star in the romantic comedy The Islander, from Cyprus-based filmmaker Stelana Kliris, which has also cast newcomer Ali Fumiko Whitney (The Road Dance). The film shooting next month in Cyprus follows a has-been musician (Connick Jr.) as he moves, sight unseen, to a remote cliffside house on an island, only to discover his new home has an unfortunate notoriety. Through a series of charming mishaps, it turns out maybe love can be found right where he left it. Kliris will direct from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Don Johnson To Exec Produce & Star Alongside Isabelle Fuhrman In ‘Unit 234’; Radiant Films International Launching Sales On Andy Tennant Thriller At Cannes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Don Johnson (Knives Out) will star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Andy Tennant’s thriller Unit 234, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands. In the film written by Derek Steiner, a lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney and missing a kidney. She must then fight to survive a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo…at any cost. Unit 234 is being produced by Blythe Frank (Wild Oats), Hadeel Reda (The Ride), Lee Dreyfuss (The Misfits) and Productivity...
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Wilde served with custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis live on stage

Olivia Wilde was served with child custody papers from ex-partner Jason Sudeikis in the middle of her presentation at CinemaCon. The actor and director was presenting the trailer for her forthcoming drama Don’t Worry Darling (starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh) at the Las Vegas convention on Tuesday (26 April) when she was interupted by a stranger. An unindentified woman approached the stage to hand Wilde a manila envelope.“This is for me?” Wilde asked the woman, before opening the envelope, which was labelled “Personal and Confidential”.While onlookers initially believed the envelope to contain a movie script, it was later...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Danielle Deadwyler To Star In J.J. Abrams’ HBO Series ‘Demimonde’

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Deadwyler is set as the lead in Demimonde, HBO’s sci-fi drama series, written, executive produced and to be directed by J.J. Abrams. In Demimonde, produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO, when a woman, Olive Reed (Deadwyler), is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident, she is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world. Like with all their projects, Bad Robot has been methodical with Demimonde, which was sold to HBO with...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy