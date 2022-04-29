Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie Emmys 2022 Predictions & Contenders

For a film that isn’t set to hit theaters until the summer of 2023, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film has managed to drum up a surprisingly notable amount of press. The casting announcements have been seemingly constant, to the point that it feels like every working actor in Hollywood has signed on to join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who star, respectively, as Barbie and Ken. (Just a sampling of names: Will Farrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Hari Nef.) And yet, Gerwig has otherwise shared next to nothing about what she and her partner and cowriter Noah Baumbach have in store. It wasn’t until Tuesday that we even learned the release date—July 21, 2023—and what a director known for her indie and mumblecore films’s version of Barbie looks like.

