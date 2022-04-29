BA brings classic board game to life in spring play

Seventh grader Allison McCabe grew up playing the suspense-filled board game “Clue.”

The weekend performances of Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage (High School Edition)” will mark McCabe’s first time on stage. She plays the lead role of the butler Wadsworth.

McCabe wanted to join the spring play at BA this year after gaining some acting experience in the school’s drama club in the sixth grade puppet show.

Prior to the performances, the Owatonna resident said she was enjoying her play experience and looks forward to participating in more plays at BA in the future.

In the board game, patented in 1948, players are tasked with solving the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, and sifting through the six suspects.

Bethlehem Academy students bring the board game to life on the stage of the Paradise Center for the Arts this weekend.

Bethlehem Academy Theatre Director Patrick Braucher said even though it is a BA production, the community is coming together for the show.

“It was a collaborative effort from the get-go,” Braucher said. “I asked for input from students, and they brought both the funny and the serious. That’s what makes it magic.”

Seasoned actress Roe Azelton, grade 11, appreciated Braucher’s collaborative approach with students.

“We brainstormed along with Patrick,” Azelton said. “It was a great process to be a part of.”

Azelton plays the role of Mrs. White, a “pale, morbid and tragic” woman. While this marks her first play with BA, Azelton has performed in a few shows at the Paradise and has held a passion for acting for many years now.

“It gives you a chance to immerse yourself in a different world,” Azelton said.

When BA students heard news of the selection for the spring play, Azelton said many were excited.

“I remember playing the board game when I was younger. It is one of my grandma’s favorites,” Azelton said. “We all loved this idea, and we were excited to audition.”

Braucher, who also is the Paradise Center for the Arts board chair and a Paradise Community Theatre member, said having students perform for the first time at the Paradise is an “incredible” opportunity.

“Everything about this show is about community and how we all come together to produce theater,” Braucher said.