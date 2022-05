Looking to take mom out for a great meal on Mother's Day this year? We've got you covered!. Here in the Corridor, there are quite a few local restaurants and venues offering a special Mother's Day brunch or dinner on Sunday, May 8th. We put together a list of the ones we know about, but we will update it as we learn more! If you know of another area restaurant with a 2022 Mother's Day celebration, be sure to share it with us in the comments.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO