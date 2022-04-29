ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Sexy Beasts’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A creative way to find love. Since the premiere of Sexy Beasts in 2021, fans have watched hopeful singles attempt to make connections while wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics.

Netflix's attempt at recreating true blind dating was inspired by Lion TV’s original British show for BBC Three and produced two seasons so far. Although the contestants filmed the series during the COVID-19 in London — many of the stars actually come from the U.S.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” creator and executive producer for Lion TV, Simon Welton said in a statement in June 2021. “With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat. I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

During season 1, Kariselle Snow's journey to find The One while dressed as a panda resulted in a love match between her and Tyler Smith . The Netflix personality later offered an update to viewers after the series premiered on Netflix in July 2021.

"Surprise! I’m engaged!!! hahaha KIDDING. But how cute would that have been?! Anyways, here’s what happened after the show. We tried our best, and really gave it what we could given the circumstances, but we live across the country and the pandemic didn’t help," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "As my favorite artist Taylor Swift once sang 'I’m not a princess, this ain’t a fairytale' and if I want something to succeed, I know I have to start being more realistic."

In the lengthy social media message, Kariselle noted that the costars were able to build a friendship since meeting on Sexy Beasts . "The important thing is, we’ve stayed in touch constantly since filming and speak almost daily, and continue to be extremely close," she added. "Tyler, If I had to do it all over again, I’d pick you every time. I love you my sexy beast and I’m always going to be your biggest fan. ❤️."

That same month, Kariselle sparked romance rumors with Josh Kuza after not picking him during her episode. The New Jersey native, for her part, clarified that their connection has remained platonic since filming wrapped.

"Well, first off — I felt SO BAD that I couldn’t even speak to him after not picking him following such a fun day. After he left the tunnel of love, he was gone and I had none of his contact info, but wanted so badly to explain myself and tell him how much I cherished our time together and hope to do it again one day," she wrote via Instagram. "I even tried finding him at the airport when they sent us home by going to the gates heading to Atlanta 🤣 But eventually I was able to do what I do best, tracked him down, and reached out. We’ve been best friends ever since."

Kariselle concluded: "Josh and I are NOT dating but we DO have a pact that if in about ten years we’re both single, we’re gonna say screw it and go get married to each other. Sooooooo MAYBE THE PSYCHIC WAS RIGHT?!"

Scroll down to find out whether your favorite Sexy Beasts couple is still together:

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexy Beasts#Friendship#Lion Tv#British#Bbc Three
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy