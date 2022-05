A new kind of company is gaining popularity in the crypto world. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, or DAOs, are member-owned and governed organizations based on a blockchain network, with no central leadership. One such organization is PlannerDAO, which bills itself as a decentralized community of financial planners committed to bringing crypto education to all financial professionals, as well as providing all people with access to digital assets. Steve Larsen, a co-founder of PlannerDAO, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

