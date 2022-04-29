Ant Anstead Denied Request for Full Custody of Son Hudson, Sets Court Date With Ex-Wife Christina Haack

Not so fast. Ant Anstead 's emergency order requesting full custody of his and Christina Hall 's son, Hudson, was denied.

The Orange County Superior Court in California declared on Thursday, April 28, that Anstead, 43, provided an "insufficient showing" of evidence in his initial filing, which was submitted the same day. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly , a judge argued that Hall, 38, was not given enough notice about the request.

The former couple are set to present their arguments in a hearing on June 28, per the paperwork.

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack KCR/Shutterstock; Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Us confirmed on Thursday that Anstead intended to make a change to the pair's custody arrangement. He alleged in his filing that the Christina on the Coast star had spent less than 10 days per month with their 2-year-old over the last 20 months. The U.K. native also claimed that the toddler was at risk around Hall, citing a nasty sunburn "that was so bad it left him crying in pain."

Hall defended herself in a statement to Us shortly after the legal drama made headlines. "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," she said. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

The TV personalities tied the knot in December 2018 following Hall's divorce from Tarek El Moussa . Hudson was born in September 2019, one year before Anstead and the HGTV star called it quits .

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly," the Cops and Robbers author wrote via Instagram in September 2020. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Hudson and Ant Anstead Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

As news broke of the pair's split, a source exclusively told Us , "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others."

The Flip or Flop alum and the former Wheeler Dealers host finalized their divorce in June 2021. Earlier this year, Anstead opened up about his "great relationship" when it comes to coparenting with his ex-wives. (He is also the father of Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with ex Louise Anstead .)

"I choose to lean into the positive side of parenting. ... If you make a decision that puts the children first, it's probably the right decision," he exclusively told Us in January. "I'm a firm believer in being responsible for my portion."

Three months later, Us confirmed that the Wellness Remodel author married realtor Joshua Hall . The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, for his part, has moved on with Renée Zellweger .