Los Angeles, CA

USC Football Schedule 2022

 2 days ago

The 2022 USC football schedule was released by the Pac-12, and it features seven home games at the Coliseum in Lincoln Riley's debut season as head coach. The Trojans will play against league opponents Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State at the Coliseum...

The Exponent

Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback of the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12. Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.
TUCSON, AZ
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football adds former USC kicker Parker Lewis as transfer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second straight offseason, Ohio State football is bolstering its competition on special teams. Former USC kicker Parker Lewis announced Friday he will join the Buckeyes as a transfer. He will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, and possibly a third due to playing six games in the pandemic-affected 2020 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers transfers to UCLA Bruins

Not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers announced that he would be staying in the Pac-12 conference and joining the UCLA Bruins. Jeffers was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who didn’t play in 2020 and appeared in one game while redshirting in 2021. He still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins. Jeffers is not the only former Oregon player to transfer to UCLA this season, as defensive back Jaylin Davies did the same earlier in the offseason. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List 'Is he too worried about his brand?' NFL coaches and scouts assess Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of NFL draft
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffaloes in the running for highly-touted 2023 safety Kodi DeCambra

According to On3, top-25 class of 2023 safety and four-star recruit Kodi DeCambra (Las Vegas, Nevada) has narrowed his college decision to six schools. It is clear that this will be an important recruiting battle in the Pac-12, as the Bishop Gorman High School product named Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Oregon State and Hawaii to his top six. Kodi had the following to say of Colorado and safeties coach Brett Maxie (h/t On3): “I was very impressed when I first visited and have been up there since,” DeCambra said. “Coach Maxie is a determined coach and is a well known DB coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Sports

ASU transfer Eric Gentry commits to USC Trojans

Former Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Eric Gentry committed to play for the Pac-12 South rival USC Trojans on Friday. His decision came eight days after he entered the transfer portal. He and receiver Ricky Pearsall — another player expected to help lead his respective position group — entered the portal the same day.
TEMPE, AZ

