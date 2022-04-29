ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Design-Build Market Experiences Uptick in Warehouse, Distribution Projects

By Marina Mayer
foodlogistics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction in the warehouse/distribution center market is predicted to reach $53 billion this year, up 1400% since 2010 and representing over one-third (36%) of the entire U.S. commercial construction sector this year, according to Dodge Data & Analytics in partnership with LiftMaster. "Managing a warehouse with multiple access points...

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

freightwaves.com

XPO takes layered approach to supply chain sustainability

Over the past few years, climate change has become a top priority for governments and citizens around the globe. This growing interest has helped push sustainability efforts into the spotlight for virtually all industries, including transportation and logistics. Companies across the industry will need to start considering their carbon footprint as new regulations come down and consumers start voting with their dollars.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Charged with billions in capital, meet the 9 startups developing tomorrow’s batteries today

The mattress-sized pack can deliver over 300 miles of range, but if Ford wants to win over weekend warriors who tow 28-foot motor boats, it’s going to need better batteries. While today’s batteries can store more energy than ever — they’ve improved in energy density by 5% per year for the last several years — those steady, incremental increases probably won’t be enough to make EVs a no-brainer for many consumers. Today’s cells are better in every respect than those made five years ago, but they still leave much to be desired. What’s needed are some breakthroughs.
ENGINEERING
MotorAuthority

Mullen announces US battery plant, Dragonfly sports car

Mullen is an electric vehicle startup based in California that has largely flown under the radar but has been making a lot of noise in recent months. For example, the company revealed the Five crossover last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Tesla Model Y rival is due in 2024 with a 325-mile range, and will start from $55,000. Mullen in February also said it was developing solid-state battery technology, which the company said could appear in a next-generation version of the Five.
MONROVIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Warehouses#Construction Industry#Construction Maintenance#Dodge Data Analytics#Liftmaster#Dock Management#Businesswire
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Counter

More regenerative farming may be a climate solution. But another climate solution is impeding its progress

Farmers are giving up much-needed cropland to solar companies, but can the two work in tandem?. Back around 2011, Jonathan Cobb and his wife, Kaylyn, had what he calls a “simple game plan.” They’d take a few hundred acres of both leased and family-owned central-Texas farmland—land that for decades had grown row crops of corn and cotton—and give it “what it wants back,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
Ryan Erickson

Scrum 101: Capacity Planning

Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).
freightwaves.com

Driving out supply chain inefficiencies key to eliminating food waste

Citizens and governments alike have taken a special interest in sustainability and climate change over the past few years. Emerging regulations — coupled with pressure from consumers — have pushed companies across the transportation industry to clean up their act, with many issuing public sustainability pledges. While the most common measures involve switching from diesel to electric vehicles or eliminating empty miles, there are unique opportunities for companies in the produce space to take their efforts one step further.
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthmark Industries offers Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices

In a recent press release, Healthmark Industries introduced the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices to its Steriking® Sterilization product line. Manufactured with heatsealed upper corners that prevent dust from collecting at the opening seal to reduce the risk of contamination when opened, the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices are designed as packing material for sterilization of long devices by steam and are offered in the following sizes: 7.875W x 31.5L In. and 10W x 35.5L In.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Cone Denim Parent Details ‘Ten Threads of Sustainability’ Progress

Click here to read the full article. Elevate Textiles, parent of Cone Denim, American & Efird and Burlington fabrics, released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing recent actions to advance its commitments and updates to the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. Within the report, Elevate outlined progress on its “Ten Threads of Sustainability,” an internal program with a focus on driving sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Ten Threads guides sustainable decision-making throughout Elevate and supports the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. “We continue to drive meaningful actions across our brands and operations,” Sim Skinner, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

An ultralight, flexible, and biocompatible all-fiber motion sensor for artificial intelligence wearable electronics

New-generation human body motion sensors for wearable electronics and intelligent medicine are required to comply with stringent requirements in terms of ultralight weight, flexibility, stability, biocompatibility, and extreme precision. However, conventional sensors are hard to fulfill all these criteria due to their rigid structure, high-density sensing materials used as the constituents, as well as hermetical and compact assembly strategy. Here, we report an ultralight sensing material based on radial anisotropic porous silver fiber (RAPSF), which has been manufactured by phase separation and temperature-controlled grain growth strategy on a modified blow-spinning system. The resistance of RAPSF could be dynamically adjusted depending on the deflected shape. Furthermore, an all-fiber motion sensor (AFMS) with an ultra-low density of 68.70"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’3 and an overall weigh of 7.95"‰mg was fabricated via layer-by-layer assembly. The sensor exhibited outstanding flexibility, breathability, biocompatibility, and remarkable body motion recognition ability. Moreover, the AFMS was shown to have great potential as an artificial intelligence throat sensor for throat state identification at the accuracy above 85%, allowing one to spot the early onset of the viral throat illness.
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Femtech Startup Ruth Health Secures $2.4M to Transform Telehealth Approach to Pregnancy Care

– Femtech startup Ruth Health providing progressive telehealth and comprehensive care platform built for women by women announced it has raised $2.4M seed funding round led by Giant Ventures, with participation from Citylight VC, Cleo Capital Scout Fund, Crista Galli Ventures, Duro VC, Emmeline Ventures, Gaingels, Global Founders Capital, Pentas Ventures, SOMA Capital, Techstars, Torch Capital, YCombinator, and various strategic angels. This brings Ruth Health’s total funding to $3.1M.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Exafunction aims to reduce AI dev costs by abstracting away hardware

New techniques and chips designed to accelerate certain aspects of AI system development promise to (and, indeed, already have) cut hardware requirements. But developing with these techniques calls for expertise that can be tough for smaller companies to come by. At least, that’s the assertion of Varun Mohan and Douglas Chen, the co-founders of infrastructure startup Exafunction. Emerging from stealth today, Exafunction is developing a platform to abstract away the complexity of using hardware to train AI systems.
SOFTWARE
International Business Times

The High Business Risk Of Utilizing Wireless Technology And How We Can Address It

The world remains blind to the hidden dangers of wireless connectivity. Peter Sullivan, of Clear Light Ventures, is here to change that. Sullivan is no stranger to modern technology. The Stanford educated computer scientist spent years working in Silicon Valley --Excite, Silicon Graphics, and Netflix – before he discovered that he was part of the valley's three percent demographic that were highly sensitive to EMFs, the electromagnetic radiation emitted by wireless routers, cellphones, and countless other modern accouterments.
ELECTRONICS

