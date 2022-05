A 78-year-old woman slammed her VW Beetle into the back of a DOT truck working in a lane closed to traffic on Route 101 in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. State Police said that Helen Simpson of Manchester may have been distracted by an electronic device as she drove into the eastbound right lane near Exit 2 for Hooksett Road around 11:30 a.m.. The Beetle drove into the crash attenuator attached to the DOT truck at the start of the work zone. One person was inside the truck.

