Malden, MA

Massachusetts Police arrest man in connection with alleged Amazon Delivery Vehicle carjacking

By Michael Silvia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Malden Police Department arrests a 42-year old Somerville man in connection with a carjacking of an Amazon Delivery vehicle. The alleged...

ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest fugitive on sail boat

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts police officers hurt following North Shore chase

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers were injured during a police pursuit that spanned two North Shore communities. The incident started just before 4 p.m. Friday in the city of Lynn and ended in Swampscott. Authorities said one police officer was struck in Lynn while a second Lynn...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
CBS Boston

Man Accused Of Stealing Amazon Delivery Truck In Malden

MALDEN (CBS) – Surveillance video captured the moment a good Samaritan tried to stop a man police say had stolen an Amazon truck in Malden. Police say 42-year-old Michael Cunha of Somerville jumped into an open Amazon truck in the area of Bickford Road and Main Street Thursday afternoon. “The victim, the delivery driver, was actually doing his job,” Malden Police Lt. Mike Powell said. “He was making a delivery and in a matter of seconds, obviously you can see what can go wrong.” Police say Cunha drove several blocks, got out of the truck and ran. Michael Cunha. (WBZ-TV) That’s where he encountered...
MALDEN, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Brockton, dragging police officer

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are still searching for a driver they say drove off from a traffic stop in Brockton, resulting in a large-scale search through several communities. Brockton Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro was pulled over at 12:15 p.m. on Custer Street. When Monteiro was ordered to get out of the car, he sped off, dragging the officer for a few feet, according to police.
BROCKTON, MA

