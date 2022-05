Five New York Mets pitchers on Friday combined to throw the team’s second no-hitter in franchise history, and Edwin Diaz accomplished something cool during the process. Opening Day starter Tylor Megill got the no-hitter started with five scoreless innings. He walked three and threw 88 pitches in the process. Then came Drew Smith for 1.1 innings; Joely Rodriguez for 1.0; Seth Lugo for 0.2; and Diaz pitched the final inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO