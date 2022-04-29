ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days it feels like everything is coming back, so why not Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman?. In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she’s not against the idea. “It would depend on the context but, yeah, I’d...

