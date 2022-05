When I was 12, I attended a weekend church camp for young men. I was brand new to the group, and as the youngest attendee, I was, as to be expected, mostly ignored by the older boys. But this rebuffing turned out to be a blessing, as it allowed me to learn one of my favorite games, chess. I enjoyed other games, like checkers, but the complexity of chess appealed to me, as it required more thought, planning and strategy. In retrospect, it was clear that I was a retirement planner in the making.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO