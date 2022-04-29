ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Beck Center for the Arts to host Comic Book Day May 7

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeck Center for the Arts will celebrate Comic Book Day 2022 with programming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. Comic Book Day will consist of cartooning demonstrations, free workshops...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Neal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators’ Rights, Dies at 80

Neal Adams, the legendary comic book artist who reinvigorated Batman and other superheroes with his photorealistic stylings and championed the rights of creators, has died. He was 80. Adams died Thursday in New York of complications from sepsis, his wife, Marilyn Adams, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBob Elkins, Actor in 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' Dies at 89Frank Miller Launches Independent Publishing Company, New 'Sin City,' 'Ronin' Comics in the Works (Exclusive)Joaquin Phoenix Acquires Film Rights to 'Free the Animals' (Exclusive) Adams jolted the world of comic books in the late 1960s and early ’70s with his toned and sinewy take on heroes, first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #2

The Marauders race toward Shi’ar space on a collision course with an explosive secret, spurred by the crew’s malicious eighth member: Cassandra Nova! What could possibly go wrong? But unfortunately for them, the Shi’ar Majestrix has raised an imperial armada to stop the Marauders in their tracks!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nubia: Coronation Special #1

After the events of Trial of the Amazons, a new era for these warriors has dawned. Amazons from around the world have come to Themyscira to witness history and the crowning of their new leader. She stood between Man’s World and the dangers of Doom’s Doorway for centuries; when she was called upon to serve her people, she stood strong and clear-eyed, unafraid to look certain death in the face; she has united peoples on the brink of war… All hail Queen Nubia, champion of the three tribes!
COMICS
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Shares Original Art for Live-Action Sequel

Fullmetal Alchemist turned many heads when it was announced that the original live-action movie wouldn't just be receiving a sequel, but two sequels, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation set to arrive this summer. With the manga series created by Hiromu Arakawa having come to an end years ago, these upcoming movies are looking to tell the entire story of the Elric Brothers in the world of live-action, and the mangaka behind the franchise focusing on alchemy has drawn a new image to help in promoting the movie focusing on the villain Scar.
COMICS

