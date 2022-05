On Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin basketball transfer forward Ben Carlson announced his decision. The Minnesota native is headed to Utah, according to his Instagram. Carlson is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2020, and spent the past two seasons at Wisconsin. He was a top-five player in the state of Minnesota’s 2020 class, and a top-20 power forward nationally according to 247Sports.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO