The Minnesota Timberwolves held a players-only meeting after Game 5’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The loss was a crucial one, as they are now down 3-2 in the series. As a result, the Wolves must win each of the last two games to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. The players-only meeting comes ahead of Friday’s Game 6.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO