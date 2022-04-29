ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

By Wes
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From great live music from some awesome local bands to the big Scout o Rama you will find 7 awesome things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Scout-O-Rama is tomorrow at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. If you want to get your kids involved in Scouts this is your chance...

power959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

CASA Colorful 5k Saturday In Texarkana Arkansas

The CASA Colorful 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Trinity Baptist Church in Texarkana Arkansas. The CASA colorful 5k is a family-friendly event for kids and adults of all ages, Early registration for the race is going on now here through April 22. Here are the details on the individual classes that are taking place at the CASA Colorful 5K.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Texarkana, AR
Government
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Big Food#Lake Park#Food Truck#Scouts#Moss Brothers#The Farmers Market#Dot S Ace Hardware#Ststaeline#Tx Bonus
Power 95.9

Don’t Miss Scout-O-Rama This Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana

Don't miss Scout-O-Rama 2022 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday, April 30. Scouts will be camped out all weekend at the park but Saturday, April 30, the public is invited to come have some fun and learn more about Scouting. The park will be open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm, the opening ceremonies should begin at 11 AM and all exhibits should be open by noon. Scouts will be here from all over the Four States area for this popular regional Scout show. The Troops love to show off the skills they have learned through their adventures in Scouting. Admittance is FREE!
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Power 95.9

James Black’s Bowie Heritage Festival Will Display Original Knives

This weekend, history returns to its origins in Washington, Arkansas in the form of a Bowie knife on display at the James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival. As the story goes, the Bowie knife was created after a duel on a Mississippi River sandbar just above Natchez, Mississippi, the event was on September 19, 1827. James Bowie was forever catapulted to fame defending himself by disemboweling an assailant despite being shot three times and stabbed four times. He survived that fight only to lose his life in Texas' most famous battle at the Alamo in 1836. The weapon he used was described in the newspapers as a “large butcher knife.” From that time on men wanted a knife rapidly being called the “Bowie knife.”
WASHINGTON, AR
Power 95.9

Magnolia, Arkansas Gets Piggly Wiggly! Is Texarkana next?

Remember when Texarkana had a Piggly Wiggly many years ago?. If I remember correctly we had two Piggly Wiggly stores, there was one on East Street (Hwy71) in College Hill and the other was in Oaklawn Village on the Texas side. In fact, there were several stores that were around in those days from what I was told. If you are old enough to remember like me, you probably went to the store with your mama or daddy and how could you forget their iconic logo, the pig with the butcher hat.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Power 95.9

First Choice Pregnancy Center Walk For Life May 7

The Walk For Life to benefit First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana will be Saturday, May 7, at Spring Lake Park. This year is the 22nd year for the walk to take place. This event is hosted by 'First Choice Pregnancy Center' Here are the details as shared on the First Choice Pregnancy Center Facebook page:
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Rotary Announces LE 2021/22 Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Liberty-Eylau Independent School District Teachers of the Year. Kara Lindy has been chosen as the Liberty Eylau Secondary School Teacher of the Year for 2022. Kara has been teaching for a total of 11 years, ten of those have been spent at Liberty Eylau High School. During her time there she has served as the Rotary Interact Club Sponsor and has been selected as a member of the ECET2 Executive Committee, which is a grant designed to celebrate effective teachers and teaching. Ms Lindy's teaching philosophy is that all students, regardless of their background, deserve access to quality, student-driven education. She ensures her classroom is a safe and respectful environment and models the traits necessary to promote student success outside of the classroom.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy