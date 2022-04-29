ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Interim Report: Regional Jail and Correctional Facilities

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mEsD_0fO4sc2d00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brad Douglas, Chief of Staff for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), told the committee on Tuesday that job vacancy rates in the state’s regional jails are nearing a crisis point.

Douglas informed the committee that there were 887 correctional officer vacancies in West Virginia at the end of March. He noted that the most dire need is in the Eastern Panhandle, where regional jail facilities have 50 and 60 percent officer vacancy rates. Douglas is also seeing similar troubling vacancy trends across other regions of the state.

Douglas said his agency was making progress with vacancies as recently as 2019, after three consecutive years of targeted pay raises for corrections officers, along with the average 5 percent pay raises all other state employees received. However, when the pandemic hit, progress halted, and the aftermath has drastically changed traditional hiring processes.

He informed lawmakers that while the $30,000 starting salary for corrections officers is a welcome change from the $22,000 number five years ago, it still hasn’t moved the needle because of Covid-19 and other jobs raising salaries recently in response to the pandemic. Douglas noted that correctional starting salaries break down to $14.75 an hour. He pointed out that post-pandemic starting pay at places like Sheetz is $15 an hour and more at grocery stores like Kroger and Aldi.

Douglas said the Division is handling the vacancies by taking correctional officers from other regions of the state and moving them to the Eastern Panhandle where they stay in hotels for a week and work in the regional jails. He noted this is a costly and unsustainable method of handling the issue.

Vacancies in other areas of the state are handled with correctional officers working plenty of overtime. Some regions of the state are even collaborating with Division of Natural Resources Officers to cover shifts.

Douglas also highlighted the need to address deferred maintenance costs in the regional jails. He noted the cost has grown to $277 million. He said one of the greatest needs is in the area of jail and prison security doors, most of which are 25 to 30 years old, some of which have been damaged and compromised.

Douglas plans to get a list of the top-priority deferred maintenance projects to lawmakers by the end of May.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

DHS finds no wrongdoing at Southern Regional Jail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Gov. Jim Justice has released the results of an investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia. The governor’s office says that the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security found that allegations of water deprivation, failure to provide toilet paper and inmates having to sleep on hard floors without mattresses […]
BEAVER, WV
WDTV

Results of state investigation into conditions at SRJ released

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at Southern Regional Jail on Thursday. Gov. Justice directed the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, to immediately conduct the investigation after published reports of allegations by inmates, family members of inmates, and two former jail employees, claiming that inmates at Southern Regional Jail were being denied water and otherwise being treated inhumanely.
POLITICS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facilities#Corrections Officers#Correctional Officers#Prison#Dcr#Kroger#Aldi#Division
Oxygen

Mobster Convicted Of Three Contract Killings Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Special Report: Homelessness in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says as of January 2020, more than thirteen hundred people experienced homelessness on any given day here in the mountain state.  West Virginia has the eighth-lowest homeless population in the country.  According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, about .23% of people […]
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy